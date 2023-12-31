Expert Connections
Dease's 16 help Texas A&M-CC take down Schreiner 84-61

Led by Owen Dease's 16 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the Schreiner Mountaineers 84-61
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Owen Dease’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Schreiner 84-61 on Saturday night.

Dease also added six rebounds for the Islanders (7-6). Garry Clark scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Stephen Faramade was 4-of-4 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Rodney Hunter led the way for the Mountaineers with 10 points. Schreiner also got nine points each from Jalen Ned and Marcus Villarreal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

