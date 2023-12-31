Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

LPD investigating officer involved crash

Picture of the crash scene
Picture of the crash scene(Kswo)
By Phoebe Florian, Justin Allen Rose and Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a crash involving an officer in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 31.

It happened on Lee Boulevard around 52nd Street, according to a Facebook post made by LPD. The area is blocked off as well with traffic being rerouted.

A power pole was also damaged in this incident which may be affecting the area.

We are currently working to get more details from officials. You can count on us to bring you that information when it becomes available.

