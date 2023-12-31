Temperatures near average for New Year's Eve | 12/31 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning we have a cold front moving through the area, and this will cool the area down compared to yesterday. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north during the day at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Skies will be partly cloudy during the daytime hours but will clear in the evening. If you plan on celebrating NYE outside, you may want to bring those jackets with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s at midnight.

Tomorrow will be the beginning of the new year, and we will see the new year begin with below average temperatures. Afternoon highs for tomorrow will only reach the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will also see temperatures in the 40s, but cloud coverage will return to the area with rain in the forecast. Showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours down in north Texas and far southern Oklahoma. Accumulations will be fairly light.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest two days of the upcoming week with temperatures jumping back into the low 50s. Another cold front will arrive in Texoma about midday on Friday as temperatures will once again drop into the 40s. More rain will be in the forecast for Friday, but these showers are more likely to be widespread across the area. A wintry mix cannot be ruled out for northern Texoma Friday evening, but impacts look to be minimal.

Have a great New Year’s Eve!

