Arrest made in juvenile shooting on NW Dunstan Lane

Arrest was made after shooting on Dunstan Lane.
Arrest was made after shooting on Dunstan Lane.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, an arrest was made after a shooting at 2324 NW Dunstan Lane.

No names are being released at the time since both involved are juveniles.

On Monday December 27, Lawton police arrived at the scene to find one person (J.M.) with a gunshot wound.

After police interviewed the victim, a suspect was named.

Officials said they interviewed the suspect (F.E.) in the presence of their mother.

F.E. was then placed under arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm after former felony adjudication.

