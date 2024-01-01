Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of the crash scene
LPD investigating officer involved crash
LPD officer involved crash
LPD releases new details in officer involved crash
Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death
Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death
Arrest was made after shooting on Dunstan Lane.
Arrest made in juvenile shooting on NW Dunstan Lane
Vincent Sayer's Mugshot
Surveillance video allegedly shows Lawton man purposely hitting bicyclist before leaving scene

Latest News

Multiple cold fronts in the 7 day forecast | 1/1 PM
Multiple cold fronts in the 7 day forecast | 1/1 PM
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact