LPD releases new details in officer involved crash

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released new details on an officer involved crash from over the weekend.

It happened around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, near Lee Boulevard and 52nd street.

In a release, Lawton Police say officers were chasing a fleeing suspect when Officer Marcus Ward lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.

The crash was severe enough that Ward needed to be extracted from the vehicle, and he was badly injured.

Ward was airlifted to Oklahoma City for treatment, and at this time Lawton Police report that he is stable.

The incident remains under investigation.

