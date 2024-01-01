Multiple cold fronts in the 7 day forecast | 1/1 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight. This will lead to cold weather to begin tomorrow with lows in the mid-20s just before sunrise. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer and will reach the upper 40s. Rain will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow in southern Texoma. Most of the rain will only affect counties down in north Texas, but brief showers for areas north of the Red River cannot be ruled out. Rain accumulations will be minimal with little impact on drought conditions.

Wednesday will be the return of 50 degree weather with temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with a light northern wind at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will begin with dry weather and clear skies, but rain/cloud coverage will return to the area in the afternoon and evening. This system Thursday night into Friday morning is expected to be widespread across Texoma. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing the whole night, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a wintry mix in far northern Texoma (areas near I-40). Still, accumulations will be minimal with little to no impact on travel.

The rain overnight Thursday will be ahead of a cold front that will move through Texoma about midday on Friday. The cold front will not have much of an impact on temperatures, but gusty winds will be associated with this front.

Weekend conditions will be nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night will bring a third round of rain to Texoma, and this round is also expected to be widespread. It will linger into the daytime hours on Monday before exiting on Tuesday. This system has much more uncertainty, but right now it appears a cold front will move in late Monday, and it will cause a transition to a wintry mix of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations do appear possible, but there is still much uncertainty about this forecast being 7 days away. We will monitor and keep you updated as we move ahead.

Have a great Tuesday!

