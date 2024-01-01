Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Texoma will start 2024 with temperatures below average | 12/31 PM

Texoma will start 2024 with temperatures below average | 12/31 PM
By Alex Searl
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight for New Year’s Eve temperatures will sit in the low 30s around midnight, so be prepared for some chilly conditions if you have any outdoor plans. We will begin the new year with cold conditions with morning low temps in the 20s and afternoon high temps in the mid-40s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be another day with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s, but the bigger story will be the return of rain chances to the area. We do not expect widespread activity, but scattered showers across southern Texoma (mostly south of the Red River) will bring some needed rain to the area.

Wednesday and Thursday will both have lots of sunshine and temperatures jumping back to seasonable in the low 50s. We will cool down once again on Friday with a cold front as temperatures will be once again in the 40s. A second round of rain in the week is expected on Friday, and this round is more likely to be widespread. The details are still fuzzy, but we cannot rule out a wintry mix of precipitation in northern Texoma Friday night. We will keep you updated as the details become more clear.

Have a great start to 2024!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of the crash scene
LPD investigating officer involved crash
Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death
Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death
Vincent Sayer's Mugshot
Surveillance video allegedly shows Lawton man purposely hitting bicyclist before leaving scene
Lawton holds last city council meeting of the year
Lawton City Council holds last meeting of the year
17-year-old in hospital following Lawton shooting

Latest News

Temperatures near average for New Year's Eve | 12/31 AM
Temperatures near average for New Year's Eve | 12/31 AM
Cold front arrives in Texoma tonight | 12/30 PM
Cold front arrives in Texoma tonight | 12/30 PM
One more day of above average temperatures | 12/30 AM
One more day of above average temperatures | 12/30 AM
Temps in the 60′s to start the weekend; cold front to end | 12/29 PM
Temps in the 60′s to start the weekend; cold front to end | 12/29 PM