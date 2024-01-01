Texoma will start 2024 with temperatures below average | 12/31 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight for New Year’s Eve temperatures will sit in the low 30s around midnight, so be prepared for some chilly conditions if you have any outdoor plans. We will begin the new year with cold conditions with morning low temps in the 20s and afternoon high temps in the mid-40s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be another day with temperatures only reaching the mid-40s, but the bigger story will be the return of rain chances to the area. We do not expect widespread activity, but scattered showers across southern Texoma (mostly south of the Red River) will bring some needed rain to the area.

Wednesday and Thursday will both have lots of sunshine and temperatures jumping back to seasonable in the low 50s. We will cool down once again on Friday with a cold front as temperatures will be once again in the 40s. A second round of rain in the week is expected on Friday, and this round is more likely to be widespread. The details are still fuzzy, but we cannot rule out a wintry mix of precipitation in northern Texoma Friday night. We will keep you updated as the details become more clear.

Have a great start to 2024!

