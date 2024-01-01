Texoma’s top stories of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 2023 was a year full of stories from all walks of life, and you’ve been there for all of them. Here are the top five stories of the year.

Body found at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Starting with the FBI’s involvement in an investigation connected to a body found at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in May. Police were called to Highway 49 after that body was found under a blanket.

FBI officials called out to the public for their help identifying the victim who they said was a woman in her 60s. Court Documents later revealed Tevin Semien was arrested in connection to that death. Those documents also said he killed the victim because his then-girlfriend was ‘mad’ at her.

Athena Brownfield’s death

One story that will be hard to forget is that of Athena Brownfield, the four-year-old found dead after a days long search. The search for Athena started on Jan. 10, after her sister was found wandering outside of their caretaker’s homes.

It would later come to light that the 4-year-old was killed on Christmas Day of 2022. After she was arrested, her aunt, Alysia Adams confessed that her husband Ivon Adams was responsible for beating and killing the child before burying her.

The community has since rallied for Athena, holding vigils and officially laying her to rest on Jan. 25. Alysia and Ivon are currently in custody and they now face charges of first or second degree murder.

Ivon also faces charges of unlawful removal of a dead body while Alysia has two counts of child neglect. The pair will be back in court on Feb. 21.

The search ends for Margie Pickens

This year also brought closure, and heartbreak to the family of Margie Pickens who was found dead in April after she was missing for nearly a year.

Pickens was found by a utility worker in Duncan, with residents, search organizations and law enforcement all banding together to find her.

The search for her even sparked the creation of Integrity Search and Rescue in Duncan.

Pickens was discovered after that utility worker ran over her remains on an overgrown service road. The cause of death remains undetermined according to a medical examiner’s report released in November.

Removal of Fort Sill’s former commanding General, Kenneth Kamper

We also saw the removal of Fort Sill’s former commanding General, Kenneth Kamper, this year. Major General Kenneth Kamper was officially relieved from his position in June, which followed a suspension in February.

According to military officials, he was removed after, “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.” There were also several reported violations of regulations around hunting on post.

Major General Winston “Phil” Brooks took over the position in July.

Lawton Native featured on American Idol

And one Lawtonian got the opportunity of a lifetime with his big break on American Idol. That’s right, we’re talking about PJAE.

The singer traveled to Las Vegas where he showcased his talents in front of big names in the music industry - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. He even impressed judges enough to go to Hollywood.

Though PJAE wasn’t this year’s ‘American Idol’ he shared his excitement for the experience, adding that his hometown of Lawton was one of the biggest inspirations for his sound and style.

PJAE was one of two musicians to compete from Lawton, the second was Fire.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.