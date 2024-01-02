Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Civics Bee to be held in Lawton

A Civics Bee that will be open to students all across Oklahoma will be held in Lawton. While the event is in March, the deadline to enter is fast approaching.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Civics Bee that will be open to students all across Oklahoma will be held in Lawton. While the event is in March, the deadline to enter is fast approaching.

Melissa Beck with Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson to discuss the event.

The Civics Bee will be at 10 a.m. on March 7 at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center. However, the application to take part in the event closes on Jan. 22. If you know of any sixth, seventh, or eighth grade Oklahoma student who might want to participate, then they will need to submit an essay application here.

Finalists will be invited to Washington, D.C. to compete in the inaugural National Civics Bee national championship in Fall 2024.

To learn more about the event and how to take part, watch the conversation above, and visit the Chamber’s website here.

