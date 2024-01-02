Greater Galilee Baptist Church donates to Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Lawton started the new year with the spirit of giving, all while teaching an important lesson to its youngest members.

Today, Jan. 2, members of the church’s youth group made an appearance at the Lawton Food Bank to make a major donation. They donated $1,500 to the food bank. Officials said this money will go a long way to help the community.

“We teach our kids that it’s better to give than to receive, and we want to teach them that we always have people out there less fortunate than us, so we just want to help the community,” Cassandra Hall, Greater Galilee Baptist Church’s Youth Director, said. “We know there is a need, and in some cases, people don’t have like we have, so like I said, it’s a teaching moment for the kids, and as you can see the kids are excited about it.”

If you’d like to give a little to the community, the Lawton Food Bank is always accepting donations, monetary or otherwise. You can bring donations to them directly, or do so online through the Food Bank’s website.

