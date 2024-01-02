Lawton’s new bulk collection pick-up schedule starts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s new bulk waste collection pick-up schedule started today, Jan. 2.

Those living in Area One could set their trash out for bulk pickup, today. But, going forward, it’s going to be on Mondays.

Those living in Area One will have pick-up on the first Monday, those living in Area Two will have pick-up on the second Monday, area three on the third Monday, and area four on the fourth Monday.

Bulk waste needs to be by the curb by 7 a.m. on their respective day, and no more than 72 hours in advance.

