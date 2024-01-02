Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton’s new bulk collection pick-up schedule starts

The City of Lawton’s new bulk waste collection pick-up schedule starts today, Jan. 2.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s new bulk waste collection pick-up schedule started today, Jan. 2.

Those living in Area One could set their trash out for bulk pickup, today. But, going forward, it’s going to be on Mondays.

Those living in Area One will have pick-up on the first Monday, those living in Area Two will have pick-up on the second Monday, area three on the third Monday, and area four on the fourth Monday.

Bulk waste needs to be by the curb by 7 a.m. on their respective day, and no more than 72 hours in advance.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD officer involved crash
LPD releases new details in officer involved crash
LPD investigating Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Arrest was made after shooting on Dunstan Lane.
Arrest made in juvenile shooting on NW Dunstan Lane
Picture of the crash scene
LPD investigating officer involved crash
Texoma’s top stories of 2023

Latest News

Greater Galilee Baptist Church donates to Lawton Food Bank
Greater Galilee Baptist Church donates to Lawton Food Bank
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
Scattered showers tonight, and another wave of showers arrives on Thursday | 1/2 PM
Scattered showers tonight, and another wave of showers arrives on Thursday | 1/2 PM
Housing prices continue rise into new year.
Parks Jones Realty: Home prices continue rise into 2024
Community Conversations: Civics Bee to be held in Lawton
Community Conversations: Civics Bee to be held in Lawton