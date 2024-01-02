LPD investigating Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 4:34 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a press release sent by LPD, officers responded to a call on the 1600 block of SW New York Avenue about an unresponsive person. When they arrived they discovered the person had a gunshot wound. The person was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

LPD is asking those with any information to contact the police department at (580) 581-3272, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at (580) 355-4636.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.