Meet Lawton’s first born baby of 2024

Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomed the hospital's first baby born in 2024.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Resolutions aren’t the only thing that traditionally comes with the New Year, new faces also show up.

We reached out to hospitals in Altus, Lawton, and Duncan to meet the first babies born in 2024.

The only hospital on that list that reported a new year’s birth, is Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Meet Loretta May Kenyon.

She was born around 2 this morning at 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Her mom says she made a big entrance, adding that she was just sitting down while her husband was at work when the contractions started.

She made it to CCMH around midnight, with Loretta not far behind.

Welcome to the world little Loretta!

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

