Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces

Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomed the hospital's first baby born in 2024.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Resolutions are not the only thing that traditionally comes with the New Year, new faces also show up. We reached out to hospitals in Altus, Lawton, and Duncan to meet the first babies born in 2024.

The only hospital on that list that reported a new year’s birth is Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Loretta May Kenyon was born Jan. 1, 2024, at seven pounds and three ounces.

Her parents said she made a big entrance. Loretta’s mom said she was just sitting down while her husband was at work when the contractions started. She made it to CCMH around midnight, with Loretta not far behind.

Welcome to the world little Loretta.

