Parks Jones Realty: Home prices continue rise into 2024

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors say we’re starting 2024 with continuously rising home prices.

Parks Jones says there are 323 homes currently for sale in Lawton with an average asking price of nearly $219,000, they’ve also been on the market for about 84 days.

Compared with the last report received on Dec. 19th, prices have jumped by more than $4,000.

According to data from the last 12 months, homes were listed for an average of more than $183,000, while selling for around $181,000.

Some good news though, as Parks Jones says 30-year mortgages plunged to 6.88%, down from 7.21% percent last week.

