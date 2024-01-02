Expert Connections
Rental property rate increase takes effect at Lake Lawtonka

People renting or leasing property at Lake Lawtonka can expect to see a hike in rates.
By Korey Middleton and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People renting or leasing property at Lake Lawtonka can expect to see a hike in rates.

The Chairman of the Land and Lakes Committee said the rates will increase by 25% every year for the next three years. The rates will be on a graduated scale that depends on what customers paid in 2023.

That amount will determine what rate you will pay the next time you use Lake Lawtonka.

