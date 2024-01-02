Scattered showers tonight, and another wave of showers arrives on Thursday | 1/2 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! This evening and in the overnight hours, scattered showers will be possible in southern Texoma. These showers will mainly impact areas south of the Red River in north Texas, but we cannot rule out a few stray showers moving into far southern Oklahoma. Minimal impacts are expected other than some light showers for Texoma.

Tomorrow morning will begin with temperatures in the mid-20s with mostly sunny skies after sunrise. We will warm up into the low 50s for your afternoon highs with light northern winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Our next chance for rain returns to the area on Thursday afternoon, and this system looks to be widespread. Rainfall amounts will be near a quarter inch for the majority of Texoma. The rain will be at its heaviest in the overnight hours heading into Friday morning. While most of Texoma will remain above freezing, there is a chance northern Texoma will see a wintry mix in the overnight hours (but with little to no accumulation). This wave of showers will move out of Texoma by Friday afternoon. Temperatures on both Thursday and Friday will peak in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will have tame weather with partly cloudy skies. We do expect temperatures to warm up just a bit into the mid-50s for afternoon highs.

A third wave of precipitation will roll into Texoma on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region Monday night. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will be well above freezing, so widespread rain will be possible. The details get more fuzzy after the cold front moves through the area. The first factor is how much temperatures drop. If temperatures drop quickly, we then expect snowfall for most areas north of the Red River. If temperatures drop slower than expected, minimal/zero snowfall will happen. At this point, the best we can tell you is to keep an eye out for next week on Monday!

Have a great Wednesday!

