Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Shoppers may want to check their refrigerators.

Thousands of pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled due to a risk of E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products were produced by Valley Meats on Dec. 22, 2023.

The packaging has the establishment number “EST. 5712″ printed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s marks of inspection.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.

The agency says they have not received any reports of illness, but they do believe the products are still in freezers and refrigerators.

Consumers are being urged to either throw away the product or return it to the store.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

