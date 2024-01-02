Three chances for precipitation on the 7-day forecast | 1/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! As you’re waking up this morning heading back to school and work, the jacket will be needed as temperatures are in the 20s for almost all locations. Skies are clear currently but it won’t stay that way. Look for mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures rising into the upper 40s and low 50s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Many locations north of the Red River will stay dry however isolated rain showers can’t be ruled for north Texas counties.

Tonight we’ll see skies clear some but still expect partly cloudy conditions walking out the door tomorrow morning. Temperatures will start below freezing for almost everyone. It’s possible that fog could develop for some locations but the visibility will stay isolated to patchy.

Clouds will clear even more heading into the afternoon so look for mostly sunny skies after all is said and done. High temperatures will top out in the low 50s, right around average for this time of year. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

An upper-level trough moves in starting Thursday. This will increase cloud cover yet again but this time it will increase our chances for rain. Most of the day will stay dry with the widespread rain moving in Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Heavy rain is expected but thankfully the freezing line stays northwest of our viewing area so the precipitation type will stay rain. Instability will be present meaning a few rumbles of thunder are possible across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. No severe weather is expected.

The rain will exit around 8 o’clock Friday morning. The clouds stick around for areas north of the Red River compared to the mostly sunny skies that are expected across north Texas. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the low 50s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Saturday and Sunday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies, respectively. Highs will warm into the low 50s Saturday then the upper 50s on Sunday. Little to no precipitation is expected either day.

Most areas will see rain again on Monday, at least to start anyway. Precipitation will start by daybreak with widespread rainfall continuing all day long. As temperatures drop below freezing heading into Tuesday morning, the temperature profile above looks to support either snow or a rain/snow mix. The impacts such as exact precipitation types, accumulations and travel impacts all vary on the track and intensity of an upper-level disturbance. We’ll keep a close on it and whether Texoma will see winter weather impacts to check back frequently for updates as we inch closer and closer.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

