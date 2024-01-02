‘We are aiming for progress not perfection’: sticking with New Year’s Resolutions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you live life day by day or participate in New Year’s Resolutions it’s important to know what works best for you.

“A lot of times people with New Years resolutions, they try to change a whole bunch of things at once. They try to completely change their diet, they want to start going to the gym five days a week and what they end up doing is burning themselves out,” said Meagan Garibay, a family nurse practitioner with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Whether it’s eating healthier, reading more books, or being more financially responsible, Garibay said it’s important to set realistic expectations.

“We are aiming for progress not perfection. We don’t need to save the world overnight,” said Garibay. “We need to make small consistent baby steps, and those are going to be what add up to big wins.”

A Lawton woman said she wants to focus this year on her kids and setting goals is how you move forward in life.

“Sticking with it, it gets you to go further in life. If you’re just going through every single day, and you don’t have any goals to look forward to, generally you just kind of stay still and stagnant and you don’t get to move around a lot. This way if you have a new goal, you can work on getting that goal done,” Michelle Finch Solberg said.

Another community member added he lives day by day through religion because the future isn’t guaranteed.

“That’s basically what we have,” said Ricky Hall. “Cause yesterday has passed, today is what we live for and tomorrow is not promised for us. Therefore it is a day by day thing based upon what you believe and who you believe.”

Hall stated life doesn’t reset after the new year.

“Cause the same problems that you had yesterday in 2023, they’re going to follow you into 2024,” Hall said. “The thing of it is, is how are you going to handle it in 2024. Are you going to make better decisions in 2024, or are you going to make the same mistakes in 2023.”

However both Solberg and Hall agreed giving yourself a constant reminder to the reason why you’re wanting to change is the best way to stick with any goals you set.

Garibay reminds us there’s nothing magical about January 1. It boils down to the drive of the individual, adding if you fall short of your resolution, or any goal in life, there’s always tomorrow.

