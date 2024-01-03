Chisholm Trail Heritage Center names new executive director

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center has formally named a leader, but it’s a familiar face who’s been with the center for some time.

Leah Mulkey was officially named executive director of the center at the start of 2024.

It’s not a wholly new position for her as she’s been acting as interim director for the past two years, but it’s a role that’s the culmination of her 16 years with the Center and one she’s happy to fill.

“When I came here, I didn’t really know what my goal was, but when they asked me to take over the education program and grow it, and it’s grown substantially over the past few years, it really makes me happy,” said Mulkey. “We have a different set of kids here each day, so every day’s a new day. We get to see kids from around the world, and kids from Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.”

Mulkey says she already has plans to expand operations at the heritage center for the year and beyond.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.