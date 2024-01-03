City of Altus’ investments to come to fruition in 2024

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus City Council held a meeting earlier today, and although it was a quick one there are some major improvements coming their way.

Accepted during council was a grant just under half a million dollars.

How is it going to be spent? On a study over critical resources to assess how the city’s utilities accommodates Altus Airforce Base, and surrounding areas.

Gary Jones, the City Manager said this is an effort for Altus to support the infrastructure of the military base.

“Altus supports our mission better than anybody else in the country,” said Jones. “So we want to do this to look at our electricity, our natural gas, look at other things that we can possibly do to enhance that support for the military.”

On top of that, the city matched the grant with just over $50,000.

Jones said they expect to see the final contract within the next week or two and the study will be conducted over the year.

Also discussed in council were contractual changes to the trail being constructed at the Altus reservoir.

The original contract signed back in November of 2023 was rescinded and is now split into two projects because as stated during council, this will allow them to pursue a grant to help with costs.

“We’ve had some additional overrun with cost increases and inflation. So what we’re doing is trying to find as much additional money as possible, and this particular trail fits well with this particular type of grant, so we’re going to go ahead and make the application and hope we receive some additional funds,” said Jones.

Jones stated this is a large beautification project for the city to give the community more things to do outside, adding they want this project and more to be completed before the freedom festival in July, so they can open up with a bang.

“We’re doing an outdoor pool that’s going to have a lazy river and all of that,” Jones said. “That’s going to be completed by that time. The downtown park’s going to be completed. The reservoir will actually have a beach front property where kids can come and swim on the beach in Altus Oklahoma. That’s going to be something really special.”

Jones said it’s important the city finish the projects they’ve started because there are more things in the mill, set to come later in the year.

