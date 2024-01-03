Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has big plans for the next couple of weeks. There’s going to be a puzzle race, cooking demos, and a birthday celebration for Dolly Parton, just to name a few events.

Tanya Organ from the Lawton Public Library joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio to discuss those events. One event the duo spoke about in depth during the conversation is the birthday celebration the library is partaking in. That celebration is for the one and only Dolly Parton.

That celebration is taking place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 19. Kids aged 0-6 and caregivers are invited to attend. The celebration will include a special storytime, crafts, and even a birthday cake.

Tanya and Haley also discussed an upcoming puzzle race and a cooking demo. To learn more about those events and much more, watch the conversation above!

