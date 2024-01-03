Duncan women bring first Safe Haven Baby Box to Southwest Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to the efforts of two women in Duncan, Southwest Oklahoma is on it’s way to having its first Safe Haven Baby Box.

Which will allow parents to safely surrender babies under 30 days old, no questions asked..

”It’s a very heroic act for a mother, very brave, and that she’s saying she wants a better place for her baby,” said Charis Executive Director, Kimberla Treat. “Maybe, she can’t give the baby the care that he or she need. It’s not a shameful act at all.”

Treat and volunteer Gina Flesher say they’ve worked since 2022 to make their idea reality.

”We knew that the sanctity of life is very important, so we began talking about what it would take to bring a box to our community, and actually had a gameplan and sat down and divided the tasks between us,” Flesher said.

The pair raised $11,000 for the box, money they received solely through donations from the community.

“How do you know you need a box, and I said ‘well you don’t know’, because we don’t know what other things people have had to do when they decide they can’t keep their baby,” Flesher said. “I like the word surrendered because I think that means its a security safe thing. There is a good place to put that baby where it’ll be cared for, it’ll be in a warm environment.”

Apart from receiving financial support. The women said they also had support of Duncan’s City Council behind them.

7News reached out to Duncan Mayor Robert Armstrong, who shared a statement about the upcoming addition.

“I am grateful to play a part in bringing a Safe Haven Baby Box to our community. My family and our community values God’s gift of life and the precious lives of babies,” he said. “This Baby Box recognizes the difficulties and struggles mothers in crisis face, and the Safe Haven Baby Box offers a last resort option for women who want to maintain complete anonymity in giving up their baby for a better life. The City of Duncan is proud to partner with the Charis Center in protecting life and bringing a Baby Box to be installed at our Fire Station #2.”

Flesher said Fire Station #2 is more remote, affording people needing to use the box more privacy.

”Babies have been found in some place that breaks your heart.. so we don’t want that to happen,” Flesher said. “We want someone to know that they have surrendered their baby in a good way.”

Though the box itself has been fully paid for, there are still shipping and installment costs to think about. Flesher and Treat said they still need at least $1000 dollars to put the box in place.

If you’d like to donate, you can do that at shbb.org and make sure to mention Duncan Oklahoma in the memo line.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.