Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday afternoon on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. No injuries have been reported.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bath property.

Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den were among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing. The house also featured a putting green, an NBA-sized basketball court, a heated salt-water filtration pool, and a spa built for 10 people. Also on the property: two guest houses, along with lemon, mango and banana trees.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his thoughts are with Hill and his family. Tagovailoa was told about the fire after Wednesday’s practice.

“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well. I know it’s a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
Lawton’s new bulk collection pick-up schedule starts
Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces
Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces
LPD officer involved crash
LPD releases new details in officer involved crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike