Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Former Lawton City Councilman, School Board member, and longtime coach has died

A former Lawton City Councilman, Lawton School Board member, and longtime coach in Lawton has died.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Lawton City Councilman, Lawton School Board member, and longtime coach in Lawton has died. Bill Shoemate died at the age of 88 in Lawton on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Shoemate was also involved in many organizations and served on many committees throughout the Comanche Tribe, which he was a member of. He also spent 42 years in radio and marketing, including at KSWO.

His funeral is at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at First Baptist Church of Lawton.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
Lawton’s new bulk collection pick-up schedule starts
Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces
Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces
LPD officer involved crash
LPD releases new details in officer involved crash

Latest News

Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s upcoming events
Community Conversations: Lawton Public Library’s upcoming events
Greater Galilee Baptist Church donates to Lawton Food Bank
Greater Galilee Baptist Church donates to Lawton Food Bank
Community Conversations: Civics Bee to be held in Lawton
Community Conversations: Civics Bee to be held in Lawton
Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death
Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death