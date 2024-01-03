Former Lawton City Councilman, School Board member, and longtime coach has died

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Lawton City Councilman, Lawton School Board member, and longtime coach in Lawton has died. Bill Shoemate died at the age of 88 in Lawton on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Shoemate was also involved in many organizations and served on many committees throughout the Comanche Tribe, which he was a member of. He also spent 42 years in radio and marketing, including at KSWO.

His funeral is at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at First Baptist Church of Lawton.

