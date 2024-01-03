Lawton community rallies in support of LPD officer who crashed during chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton women are rallying the community together in support of Lawton Police Officer Marcus Ward who was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Eve.

Responding to emergencies and serious injuries is just another day in the life for both Courtnie and Haylee who both work in the medical field. But when Officer Marcus Ward was seriously injured on New Year’s Eve, it hit close to home.

So to help Officer Ward’s family, they began selling bracelets, with all proceeds going to him and his family.

“We came up with this fundraiser that way we can get some immediate funds to his wife, so travel expenses associated with going back and forth to Oklahoma City, meals and everything is gonna be super expensive,” Haylee said.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to free Officer Ward from his patrol unit, so that he could be flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital. And as a paramedic and Nurse Practitioner, Courtnie and Haylee knew the strain it puts on families.

“When one of our own needs us, we want to be here, we want to make sure he has what he needs,” Haylee said.

Officer Ward underwent surgery yesterday, and Public Information Officer Sergeant Chris Blessing was able to share an update on how Ward is doing.

“Officer Ward underwent surgery yesterday. Doctors did say it went well. It was a success, and that he is progressing. So, it’s going to be a day by day kind of a thing, but his surgery went well,” Blessing said.

So far, the bracelet fundraiser has raised $7,000 that will now go to helping Officer Ward and his family.

If you would like to buy a bracelet to help the Ward family, you can do so for $10 here. You can also send a request to buy a bracelet through PayPal by sending the payment to Officerwardstrong@gmail.com. However, if you go through PayPal be sure to include your name, address, phone number, and number of bracelets.

You can also send a card of encouragement to the Ward family. You can send those to the Lawton Police Department at 100 S Railroad Lawton, OK 73501, and be sure to C/C Officer Marcus Ward.

