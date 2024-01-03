Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan

Expert Connections
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A second person now faces several charges in a long-term investigation turned drug arrest that we told you about in December.

37-year-old Ronald Black is now charged alongside Crystal Wofford.

Black faces four felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, and that could land him behind bars for a combined total of 80 years.

Wofford was officially charged last month, after court documents allege that she and Black were the target of an investigation led by the Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

They also allege he and Wofford sold counterfeit pills containing fentanyl on at least three separate occasions.

He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

