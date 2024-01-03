LPD releases identity of Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released the victim’s name in the shooting that took place on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a press release sent by LPD, officers responded to a call on the 1600 block of SW New York Avenue about an unresponsive male who was later found to have a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

That victim has been identified as Levell Newton.

LPD is asking those with any information to contact the police department at (580) 581-3272, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at (580) 355-4636.

