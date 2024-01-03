Mother of murdered 4-year-old girl from Cyril appears in court

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of the murdered 4-year-old whose disappearance sparked a massive search in Cyril appeared in court today, Jan. 3.

Jasmin Brownfield, mother of Athena Brownfield, waived her preliminary hearing. She’s charged with two counts of child neglect after she left her two young children in the care of Athena’s alleged killers, Ivon and Alysia Adams.

Investigators said when she did so, she failed to notify the Department of Human Services and did not take steps to ensure the children would go to school or get medical care.

She is set to appear in court again in March.

