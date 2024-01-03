Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mother of murdered 4-year-old girl from Cyril appears in court

The mother of the murdered 4-year-old whose disappearance sparked a massive search in Cyril appeared in court today.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of the murdered 4-year-old whose disappearance sparked a massive search in Cyril appeared in court today, Jan. 3.

Jasmin Brownfield, mother of Athena Brownfield, waived her preliminary hearing. She’s charged with two counts of child neglect after she left her two young children in the care of Athena’s alleged killers, Ivon and Alysia Adams.

Investigators said when she did so, she failed to notify the Department of Human Services and did not take steps to ensure the children would go to school or get medical care.

She is set to appear in court again in March.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
Lawton’s new bulk collection pick-up schedule starts
Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces
Meet Loretta May Kenyon, who was born Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces
LPD officer involved crash
LPD releases new details in officer involved crash

Latest News

66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC
Much needed rain moves in Thursday evening; wintry mix possible early next week | 1/3 PM
Much needed rain moves in Thursday evening; wintry mix possible early next week | 1/3 PM
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center has formally named Mulkey as its new leader for 2024.
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center names new executive director
The scene of the crash.
Lawton community rallies in support of LPD officer who crashed during chase