Sunshine & seasonable temperatures today, winter precipitation looks likely next week | 1/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up there are some clouds across far southeastern counties. This is keeping temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest counties on the flip side have been dealing with mostly clear skies resulting in temperatures in the upper 20s. Fog is a possibility for some this morning so keep that in mind as you’re walking out the door! The sweatshirt will suffice throughout the day as we’ll see ample sunshine with seasonable conditions. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s. Light north winds under 10mph.

No precipitation is expected today however that will be a different story come tomorrow. Most of the day tomorrow will stay dry but look for increasing clouds. Highs will remain in the low 50s with breezy southeast winds. Sustained at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Rain looks to begin after 6PM out west which will gradually shift east heading into the night. Rain could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected. On the bright side, the rain-snow line will stay northwest of Texoma so our precipitation type will be just rain. Friday morning will start in the upper 30s with all rain ending shortly after sunrise.

The clouds kinda stick around on Friday. Look for mostly cloudy skies north with more sunshine south of the Red River. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 50s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Saturday and Sunday will see sun and clouds mixed with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday, mid 50s on Sunday. Dry air will be overhead through the weekend so the lack of moisture will result in dry weather.

By early next week a robust area of low pressure will develop. This system will bring us more precipitation and possibly some winter weather impacts. With that said, there’s a lot of factors still determine our winter weather impacts. How fast the system moves in, the intensity, where the center of the low will exactly track across, how quickly the cold air moves in, etc.

Regardless a cold front will be moving in on Monday and moisture overhead will be sufficient so some type of precipitation is expected. Data this morning is showing widespread rainfall all day Monday with a transition to snowfall mainly across our southwest Oklahoma counties.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

