BabyMobile makes Thursday stop in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents needing a little help got just that Thursday in Duncan.

Infant Crisis Services’ BabyMobile held a drive-thru diaper distribution Thursday morning at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

People were able to get things for their children from birth to three years old.

If you missed it, the Oklahoma City office does offer in-person appointments during the work week.

The BabyMobile will be making a stop in Lawton on Feb. 1 at the Great Plains Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.