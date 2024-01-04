Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

BabyMobile makes Thursday stop in Duncan

The BabyMobile made its stop in Duncan on Thursday.
The BabyMobile made its stop in Duncan on Thursday.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents needing a little help got just that Thursday in Duncan.

Infant Crisis Services’ BabyMobile held a drive-thru diaper distribution Thursday morning at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.

People were able to get things for their children from birth to three years old.

If you missed it, the Oklahoma City office does offer in-person appointments during the work week.

The BabyMobile will be making a stop in Lawton on Feb. 1 at the Great Plains Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

