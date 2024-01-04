Blood Institute looking for donors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - January was National Blood Donor month and Our Blood Institute is holding several blood drives across Texoma over the next few weeks.

”We really hype this month up because we really want people coming in for the new year,” said OBI Accountant Darby Huffstutler. “You know a lot of people have New Years Resolutions, so we want one of their New Years Resolutions especially if someone is trying to be healthier, its super heart healthy to donate blood and its a free health check, whenever someone comes in to donate. So we really try to push for that just so they come get all those vitals looked and your helping save up to three lives.”

The benefits are endless when donating blood. You can start donating blood as young as 16.

”Sixteen and seventeen year olds at least have to weigh 125 lbs. Eighteen and up you only have to weigh 110 but we really are just looking for anyone that has it in their heart that wants to donate,” Huffstutler said.

One donation can save up to three lives. The process takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour.

“If we can not find a good vein on you, we will not take the risk of trying to poke and around or risk of blowing up your vein if its not big enough,” Huffstutler said. “So we have amazing staff that will always look for that to begin with.”

OBI is holding 16 blood drives in southwest Oklahoma over the next couple of weeks. You can find more information here.

