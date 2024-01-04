Community Conversations: Boots and Badges blood drive with Red Rivalry twist

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Boots and Badges blood drive is happening tomorrow, Jan. 5, but it’s a little different than the last blood drive between the Lawton fire and police department as it’s now between Lawton and Wichita Falls first responders.

The senior executive director of Our Blood Institute, Christi Chambers, joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio to discuss the event.

This year’s Boots and Badges blood drive is a tad different than the past ones put on. In past years, the Lawton Police Department and Lawton Fire Department competed against each other to see which department could donate the most blood.

However, this year a bit of the Red River Rivalry is being introduced into the competition. Instead of the two Lawton first responder departments going up against one another, they are teaming up to compete against the Wichita Falls Police Department as well as the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

This blood drive is taking place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at FISTA’s Innovation Park Conference Center. To learn more about this event, like how it all came together, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.