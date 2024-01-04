FEMA recertification leads to cheaper flood insurance for Lawton residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those of you with flood insurance, you may find your wallet flooding with some extra cash soon.

Lawton residents and business owners are eligible for cheaper flood insurance premiums and some can expect to save up to 20% on their annual policy.

This follows a recertification in the FEMA Community Rating System, which works to discount flood insurance premium rates to reflect community efforts toward reducing and managing flooding.

“Since the city of Lawton is a participant in the national flood program, it means that anyone living in the city of Lawton is able to buy flood insurance, not just those who live in the flood-prone areas,’ said City of Lawton Deputy Public Works Director, Cynthia Williams.

However, those living in the Special Flood Hazard Areas will see the most benefits following this recertification.

