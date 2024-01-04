Expert Connections
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen

Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A now former Major in the Air Force, who was stationed at Altus Air Force Base, will spend the next 20 years in prison for the rape of an underage teen.

40-year-old John Phelps was charged with 4 counts of lewd molestation in March of 2022, before the charges were amended later that year to a single charge of lewd molestation and 2nd degree rape.

On Tuesday, Phelps pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty on both counts.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the molestation charge, and 15 years for rape. The sentences will run concurrently.

He also must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence to be considered for parole.

We reached out to Altus Air Force Base officials, who say Phelps was assigned to Detachment 2 under the Air Mobility Command on base, however they say he is no longer in the Air Force.

