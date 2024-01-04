Former Ringling head football coach pleads no contest to outraging public decency

JEFFERSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - The former head football coach and principal at Ringling High School made a surprising appearance in court this week.

An attorney representing the student-athletes says 61-year-old Phillip Koons pleaded no contest on Tuesday, to a single criminal misdemeanor charge of outraging public decency for the alleged verbal and physical abuse against his student-athletes.

Koons voluntarily appeared in court on Tuesday, despite not being required to, and without an arrest warrant being filed for a last-minute arraignment.

The charge comes following a months-long investigation, where he’s accused of calling his players racist and homophobic slurs and using unusual punishments like making them do exercise drills naked.

”Well, it really is, it’s deep,” said Tod Mercer, the plaintiff’s attorney. “Every one of these boys, when questioned about it by their parents, begged them not to say anything to the coach or to the schools for fear of reprisal and retaliation. That’s a cult. If a player was not doing what the coach said, other players would intimidate him. It was a culture built on fear, intimidation and threat of physical harm.”

A bargain was reportedly offered to Koons that would’ve prohibited him from teaching or coaching anywhere during his sentence.

That bargain was ultimately tossed out by a Jefferson County Judge, Mercer believes it’s due to Koons’ case not being on the docket.

Despite the charge, Mercer says the families he represents feel as if more needs to be done.

”They feel like the cards are stacked against them down there,” stated Mercer. “They feel like the local school board, and some of the local law enforcement, are stacked against them. He attempted to do what’s called a plea agreement and attempted to turn himself in, be booked and processed, make his initial appearance, have his arraignment and then turn right around and enter his plea agreement all in the same day. Without it being on the docket.”

Koons was booked into jail and released on the same day.

He’s due back in court on Mar. 12 of 2024 for sentencing.

