“It’s an investment”: OFS officials discuss new grant

DAVIS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Forestry Service is offering a new community wildfire defense grant.

The grant will allow recipients to enact a fire mitigation plan to help area firefighters protect life and property when battling wild land fires.

Turner Falls was the first to receive the grant. Wednesday, officials showed their progress.

“What we’re doing here is make an assessment of the fuels, the fuel conditions, the wildfire risk, the potential sources of wildfire and the history as well,” said OFS Director, Mark Goeller. “We’re applying different techniques based on those factors.

Those techniques include fuel reduction tactics, like mastocation -- a process officials say is especially useful across the state, with wildfire season right around the corner.

“We’re making an investment to reduce that cost of wildfire response, and especially in this area where it historically has had a lot of wildfires that were very difficult to control because of terrain and fuels. Medicine Park, same situation. It’s just different terrain and different fuels, but nonetheless they still have similar danger it’s just from different combination factors.”

Medicine Park was plagued by fire back in 2011, and most of Southwest Oklahoma has seen its share of blazes. Though the grant isn’t open yet for its next round of applicants, coordinator, Erik Ashlock, shared the importance of its existence -- along with who all can apply.

”It’s open to your communities, your fire departments, your non-profits... but we’re walking through that process hopefully make it as painless as possible,” Ashlock said. “A lot of them don’t know what to do and that’s what we’re trying to do with this grant is get rid of some of that mystery.. that’s the importance of this.”

”It’s an investment, it reduces the cost of response after a fire starts,” Goeller said.

Those interested in applying for the grant during its next open period should reach out to their local emergency management, or visit the OFS website.

