OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says they made a major drug bust.
In a post to social media, OBN officials say they seized a massive 30-kilo, or over 66-pound shipment of methamphetamine as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization in OKC.
Arrests have not been made public at this time.
Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.