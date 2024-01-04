OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says they made a major drug bust.

In a post to social media, OBN officials say they seized a massive 30-kilo, or over 66-pound shipment of methamphetamine as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization in OKC.

Arrests have not been made public at this time.

