Oklahoma’s attorney general eyeing legal action against insulin manufactures

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s attorney general, Gentner Drummond, is looking at taking legal action against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers for artificially increased prices for insulin.

He has issued a request for proposal for an outside council to investigate and possibly pursue legal action. Drummond said that he will fight against price-gouging to ensure Oklahomans have the medicine they need.

“I will not allow price-gouging and greed to put in harm’s way innocent Oklahomans who are dependent on insulin to survive,” Drummond said. “I will fight to hold accountable anyone who has hiked insulin prices illegally and prioritized profits over patients.”

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.