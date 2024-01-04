Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma’s attorney general eyeing legal action against insulin manufactures

Oklahoma’s Attorney General is looking at taking legal action against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s attorney general, Gentner Drummond, is looking at taking legal action against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers for artificially increased prices for insulin.

He has issued a request for proposal for an outside council to investigate and possibly pursue legal action. Drummond said that he will fight against price-gouging to ensure Oklahomans have the medicine they need.

“I will not allow price-gouging and greed to put in harm’s way innocent Oklahomans who are dependent on insulin to survive,” Drummond said. “I will fight to hold accountable anyone who has hiked insulin prices illegally and prioritized profits over patients.”

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
The shooting took place on the 1600 block of SW New York Avenue.
LPD releases identity of Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
The scene of the crash.
Lawton community rallies in support of LPD officer who crashed during chase
The former Ringling High School football coach and principal has pleaded no contest to the...
Former Ringling head football coach pleads no contest to outraging public decency

Latest News

Residents in Lawton will see cheaper flood insurance premiums due to a reclassification from...
FEMA recertification leads to cheaper flood insurance for Lawton residents
Community Conversations: Boots and Badges blood drive with a Red Rivalry twist
Community Conversations: Boots and Badges blood drive with Red Rivalry twist
The BabyMobile made its stop in Duncan on Thursday.
BabyMobile makes Thursday stop in Duncan
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen