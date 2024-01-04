Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘You got to crack some eggs’: New medical marijuana laws in effect to keep businesses in compliance

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some new state laws went into effect this month under the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

“I think when you get more heavy regulations and fines, and these things the lights going to come on for people,” said Randall Mitchell, the manager of Boss Bud. “Look, we need to really focus and read our compliance and understand our procedures.”

Mitchell has been in the Lawton area for just over a year. He comes from the Arizona market, where he said the regulations exceed Oklahoma’s ten-fold.

One of the new laws, Senate Bill 1704, requires all employees under a medical marijuana business apply for a license under the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority by January 31.

An official with OMMA said in a statement, they encourage anyone trying to get a credential to do so as soon as possible so there’s time for processing.

Mitchell says this new license, although an extra item on the checklist, will benefit in the long run by keeping employees accountable.

“You know you didn’t step into this game unless you were really ready to commit. Like you do in the service industry, you get a food handlers card. This is just our version over here. It’s a little more in-depth, but we are working with a controlled substance, so it should be,” stated Mitchell.

The second new law going into effect is a secret shopper program, House Bill 3971.

According to the law, these shoppers will gather and send off samples to get tested to make sure the businesses products are in compliance.

“Without those, with this many dispensaries, with this many growers, it gets away from you like it did in this market,” added Mitchell. “I think that’s why they’re being so heavy about stepping in and doing this. You got to crack some eggs man, but it’s needed. It’s just needed.”

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
The shooting took place on the 1600 block of SW New York Avenue.
LPD releases identity of Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Lawton’s new bulk collection pick-up schedule starts
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan

Latest News

Sooner safety joins host of talented players for another year
Woodi Washington annonces return for Norman
Oklahoma State linebacker returns for one more season
Collin Oliver returns for final ride with the Cowboys
The former Ringling High School football coach and principal has pleaded no contest to the...
Former Ringling head football coach pleads no contest to outraging public decency
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC