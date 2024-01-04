‘You got to crack some eggs’: New medical marijuana laws in effect to keep businesses in compliance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some new state laws went into effect this month under the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

“I think when you get more heavy regulations and fines, and these things the lights going to come on for people,” said Randall Mitchell, the manager of Boss Bud. “Look, we need to really focus and read our compliance and understand our procedures.”

Mitchell has been in the Lawton area for just over a year. He comes from the Arizona market, where he said the regulations exceed Oklahoma’s ten-fold.

One of the new laws, Senate Bill 1704, requires all employees under a medical marijuana business apply for a license under the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority by January 31.

An official with OMMA said in a statement, they encourage anyone trying to get a credential to do so as soon as possible so there’s time for processing.

Mitchell says this new license, although an extra item on the checklist, will benefit in the long run by keeping employees accountable.

“You know you didn’t step into this game unless you were really ready to commit. Like you do in the service industry, you get a food handlers card. This is just our version over here. It’s a little more in-depth, but we are working with a controlled substance, so it should be,” stated Mitchell.

The second new law going into effect is a secret shopper program, House Bill 3971.

According to the law, these shoppers will gather and send off samples to get tested to make sure the businesses products are in compliance.

“Without those, with this many dispensaries, with this many growers, it gets away from you like it did in this market,” added Mitchell. “I think that’s why they’re being so heavy about stepping in and doing this. You got to crack some eggs man, but it’s needed. It’s just needed.”

