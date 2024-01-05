Deadline to request absentee ballot for Kiowa Co. special election is fast approaching

Expert Connections
(WECT)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa County’s Election Board Secretary, Terri Meinert, is urging voters to request an absentee ballot now, if they want one for the upcoming Feb. 13, Special Election.

For that election, individuals will get a chance to vote on a Kiowa County Healthcare Sales Tax Proposition. The deadline to request an absentee to vote in that election is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29. You can request an absentee ballot by going to the OK Voter Portal, or by filling out a request form at the Kiowa County Election Board office which is located at 215 N. Lincoln in Hobart.

Meinert said to make sure you allow enough time for the absentee ballot to get to you so important deadlines are not missed, and your vote is counted.

“With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned,” Meinert said. “Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted.”

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the Kiowa County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on election day.

