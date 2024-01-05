Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Freeman scores 15, Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State 71-63

Led by Brayon Freeman’s 15 points, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defeated the Texas State Bobcats 71-63 on Thursday night
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brayon Freeman’s 15 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Texas State 71-63 on Thursday night.

Freeman was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jimmy Nichols scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Jacob Meyer had 10 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

The Bobcats (6-8, 0-2) were led by Coleton Benson, who recorded 15 points. Jordan Mason added nine points and six assists for Texas State. Dylan Dawson also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC
The former Ringling High School football coach and principal has pleaded no contest to the...
Former Ringling head football coach pleads no contest to outraging public decency

Latest News

Basketball
Innocenti’s 19 lead Tarleton State over UT Arlington 78-76
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against San Antonio Spurs' Victor...
Antetokounmpo has 44 points, 14 rebounds, Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, 125-121
Cowboys can clinch the NFC East by beating the last-place Commanders
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) runs past Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25)...
Texas' top playmakers start declaring for the NFL draft after playoff loss