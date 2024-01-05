Furry Friend Friday: 8-week-old shepherd mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Furry Friend Friday, we got to know a puppy who is looking for its fur-ever home.

7News anchor Haley Wilson was joined by Roy Roderick from Lawton Animal Welfare, as well as an eight-week-old Shepherd mix. The puppy was a sweet boy who is up for adoption starting at 10 a.m., tomorrow, Jan. 5.

During the conversation, Haley and Roy discussed how pet owners can better take care of their pets during the cold, as well as how 2023 went for Lawton Animal Welfare.

To see more of our newest furry friend, as well as to learn more about the topics discussed, be sure to check out the conversation above!

