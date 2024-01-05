Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: 8-week-old shepherd mix

For this edition of Furry Friend Friday, we got to know a puppy who is looking for its fur-ever home.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this edition of Furry Friend Friday, we got to know a puppy who is looking for its fur-ever home.

7News anchor Haley Wilson was joined by Roy Roderick from Lawton Animal Welfare, as well as an eight-week-old Shepherd mix. The puppy was a sweet boy who is up for adoption starting at 10 a.m., tomorrow, Jan. 5.

During the conversation, Haley and Roy discussed how pet owners can better take care of their pets during the cold, as well as how 2023 went for Lawton Animal Welfare.

To see more of our newest furry friend, as well as to learn more about the topics discussed, be sure to check out the conversation above!

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC

Latest News

FFF
Furry Friend Friday: Lab mix
FFF
Furry Friend Friday: Lab mix
Roderick shows off this week's friend, a French bulldog mix
Furry Friend Friday: French bulldog mix
Roderick shows off this week's friend, a French bulldog mix
Furry Friend Friday: French bulldog mix