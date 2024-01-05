‘He bent over backward to make people happy’: Altus community reminisce over late Parks Director

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Freddy Perez was the Altus Parks and Cemetery Director. His passing in mid-December left the City to start the new year with a hole in their leadership.

“He sought and saw ways where he could fill in, and like I say whether as Freddy the city employee, or Freddy as Freddy Perez, a community person,” said Altus Economic Development Director Rodger Kerr.

Perez started working for the City in the early 2000′s where he worked his way up to be the Cemetery Director.

During that time he had a large hand in the chapel built on the grounds, documenting every step.

“People really knew that Freddy was going to take care of them if they were going to have a loved one buried in the cemetery,” said Gary Jones the City Manager.

Around five years ago, Perez also became Parks Director to be more involved with the city.

“Freddy took a lot of pride in the City of Altus, and being a member of the team. Enthusiastic,” added Jones. “He was always willing to pitch in and help out.”

Those who worked closely with Perez said he had his hand in so many different projects, that you couldn’t tell whether he was working or volunteering.

“Whether it was downtown, whether it was at the recreation, whether it was at the cemetery if it was the balloon fest. Every one of those things had Freddy Perez’s name behind them,” recalled Altus Vice Mayor Roberta Brady-Lee. “The people that came to help him were willing to help him because of who Freddy was.”

“He bent over backwards to make people happy, and to do what he could from his position, either as a city employee or as Freddy the individual,” Kerr said. “He just got after it.”

One of those volunteer efforts was with Mainstreet Altus. A group made to keep up the historic value of the city.

“He came on right alongside with me. He’s always been an integral part of everything we do,” Main Street Altus Director Lynna Wilmes said. “He’s literally my right-hand guy. I always could count on Freddy for anything I ever needed. If he couldn’t get it done, he knew who could get it done for us.”

Wilmes said in honor of the work and love Perez put into the city this year’s Rock N’ Rumble is being devoted to his honor.

“Just make it the night that he loved and looked forward to every year, so we’re looking forward to that this year, to dedicate that to him,” added Wilmes.

As the city looks to fill his position, they made it evident, there are very big shoes to fill.

“He made an impact on a lot of kids, a lot of people,” stated Kerr. “When you see that, you know that it’s a big hole to fill, and it might not get filled, it just might not. That’s scary to me as a brother to Freddy in Christ and you hope somebody steps up and helps fill those gaps. There are other people out there, but not everybody’s a Freddy.”

