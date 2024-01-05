Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man accused of setting two vehicles on fire in Jackson Co.

(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing up to 30 years in prison in Jackson County, for allegedly setting fire to two vehicles.

Oscar Delacruz, 32, faces two charges of third degree arson, and fines up to $20,000. Court documents allege he set fire to a Ford Explorer and a Toyota Sedan in a home’s driveway.

Investigators said Delacruz admitted to setting the fire.

Oscar Delacruz's Mugshot
Oscar Delacruz's Mugshot(kswo)

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC

Latest News

A Kiowa County man is accused of possessing marijuana, with the intent to sell it.
Kiowa Co. man admits to possessing marijuana during traffic stop, Anadarko authorities say
Weather
Nice weekend ahead; next storm system arrives Monday | 1/5 PM
The Pecan Valley VFD will host a golf tournament to raise funds for the department.
Pecan Creek VFD hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf fundraiser
Deadline to request absentee ballot for Kiowa Co. special election is fast approaching