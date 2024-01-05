Man accused of setting two vehicles on fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing up to 30 years in prison in Jackson County, for allegedly setting fire to two vehicles.

Oscar Delacruz, 32, faces two charges of third degree arson, and fines up to $20,000. Court documents allege he set fire to a Ford Explorer and a Toyota Sedan in a home’s driveway.

Investigators said Delacruz admitted to setting the fire.

Oscar Delacruz's Mugshot (kswo)

