Much needed rain tonight; another more interesting storm system early next week| 1/4 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain continues to roll into Texoma this evening. Embedded are heaver areas of rain and in these heavier pockets a lightning strike or two can’t be ruled out. We will remain all rain tonight as temps will stay well above freezing; the winter side of the storm system will stay to our northwest and north. Rainfall amounts will range from less than a half inch (widespread amounts) with up to one inch locally.

This weekend, Texoma will see a break in the storm systems with a mix of sun and clouds. Although, isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a very weak disturbance rolls through. Most areas will see a seasonably nice and dry weekend. Highs will be around 50 Saturday and in the mid 50′s Sunday.

Early next week another storm system rolls in. This storm system is trickier as the front side of the system will be rain. Although, as the core of the upper low passes by precipitation looks to wrap into Texoma behind the cold front. The cold front passes through Lawton around 9pm Monday evening dropping temperatures into the 30′s fairly quickly. Rain looks to change to a light wet snow Monday evening through the overnight hours. The storm system is still 4 and a half days out so we will continue to fine tune Monday night’s forecast in the coming days.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

