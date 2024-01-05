Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC

Latest News

Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate...
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California
Furry Friend Friday: 8-week-old shepherd mix
Furry Friend Friday: 8-week-old shepherd mix
Students go racing in LPS’ third annual ‘Cardboard Cup’ race
Students go racing in LPS’ third annual ‘Cardboard Cup’ race