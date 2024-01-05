Expert Connections
Students go racing in LPS' third annual 'Cardboard Cup' race

The third annual Lawton Public Schools “Cardboard Cup” race took place today, and it was a fun day for students.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 5, 2024
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The third annual Lawton Public Schools “Cardboard Cup” race took place today, Jan. 5, and it was a fun day for students.

It was held at Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill. Elementary school students in the Makerspace program spent the day making boats and are racing them across the 25 meter pool.

Kids are encouraged within the event to get creative and experiment with guided projects that align with STEM standards.

“It’s the culmination of lessons and activities that students have been doing on engineering, buoyancy, material science, even art,” LPS’ Assistant Director of Educational Technology, Vanessa Perez, said.

All of the boats were hand crafted by students, and adults are only allowed to advise and help students cut and hold down cardboard. Students can win in several categories including most aesthetic boat, best designed, best team logo, and best time.

